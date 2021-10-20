Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.30 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 49.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

