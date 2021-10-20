Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,777 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

