Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,447 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.