Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Holdings Decreased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,919 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $3,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Legato Merger stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

