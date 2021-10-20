Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $411,000 Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $4,747,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 873.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 45,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 24.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.