LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.27% of LendingClub worth $40,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

