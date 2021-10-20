LendingClub (LC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingClub stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 642.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of LendingClub worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

