Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.73

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1411946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

