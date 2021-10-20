LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $142.90 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 49,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

