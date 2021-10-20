LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.75-5.85 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

