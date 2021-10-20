Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

MTRO stock opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.52. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a market cap of £196.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

