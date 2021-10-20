LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,236,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFST. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. FMR LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,575,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.