Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 553,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.