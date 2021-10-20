Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,208,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $327,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

