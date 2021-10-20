Linde plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.42 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.37. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

NYSE LIN opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.07. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

