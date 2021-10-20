Litecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.12 billion and $2.16 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $190.80 or 0.00297466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,790,133 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

