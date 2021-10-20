Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.53.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

