Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.92 million and $561,090.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,647,579 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.