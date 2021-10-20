Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

