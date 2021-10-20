Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $546.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

