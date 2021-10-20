LPL Financial LLC Buys 132,957 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRET. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

