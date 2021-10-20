LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,653 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $496.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,530 shares of company stock valued at $30,820,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

