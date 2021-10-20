LPL Financial LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,421,000 after buying an additional 67,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,218,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

