LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

XT opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

