Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Financial Analysis

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lucira Health and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67 Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lucira Health presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.09%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and Biomerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 799.78 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.36 Biomerica $7.20 million 9.56 -$6.47 million ($0.54) -10.19

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -89.83% -59.47% -46.58%

Summary

Biomerica beats Lucira Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

