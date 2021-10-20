Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Discovery by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth $2,347,000. Ossiam grew its position in Discovery by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Discovery by 556.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 900,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 763,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.