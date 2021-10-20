Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

