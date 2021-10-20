Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,725,370 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2,209.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $202,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fastenal by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 833,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.