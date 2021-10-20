Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 617,955 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 245.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,955 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $212,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

