Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $312.66 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 368,570.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774,160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $312,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.