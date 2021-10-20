MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Achieves $13.31 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 103% higher against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $5.41 or 0.00008465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00068529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,955.06 or 1.00107988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.23 or 0.05990715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

