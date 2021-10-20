MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 35.35%.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MNSB. Stephens upped their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.