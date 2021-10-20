ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.15. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

