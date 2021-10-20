ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

