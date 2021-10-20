ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.070 EPS.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

