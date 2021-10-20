Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,181 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,751,000 after buying an additional 1,181,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

