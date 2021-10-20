Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 283,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,606,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 4.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
