Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 283,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,606,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

