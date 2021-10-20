Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

