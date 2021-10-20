Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,479 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

