Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 125,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,204 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $22.51.

MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

