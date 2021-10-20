Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after acquiring an additional 165,986 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 53,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

