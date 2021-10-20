Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 78,663 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

