Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Huazhu Group worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

