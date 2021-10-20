Marshall Wace LLP Has $41.75 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 610.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Guardant Health worth $41,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of GH opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

