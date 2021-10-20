Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Bio-Techne worth $35,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH stock opened at $499.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.68 and a 200 day moving average of $457.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

