Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 425,705 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7,601.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 425,705 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

