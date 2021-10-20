Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2,069.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $28,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

