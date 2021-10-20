Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 657.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,403 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $27,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

