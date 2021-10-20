Marshall Wace LLP Sells 269,472 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 926,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $41,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.45. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

