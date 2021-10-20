Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 37.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 250,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

